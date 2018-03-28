Lannett (LCI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Lannett (NYSE:LCI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lannett earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8211512473202 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of Lannett stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Lannett has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.65, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.63.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.92 million. Lannett had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. analysts expect that Lannett will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lannett from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In related news, major shareholder David Farber sold 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,171,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,323,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lannett (LCI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/lannett-lci-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.