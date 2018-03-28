LeaCoin (CRYPTO:LEA) Market Capitalization Achieves $192,921.00

LeaCoin (CURRENCY:LEA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, LeaCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One LeaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LeaCoin has a total market capitalization of $192,921.00 and $384.00 worth of LeaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000125 BTC.

LeaCoin Coin Profile

LeaCoin (CRYPTO:LEA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. LeaCoin’s total supply is 346,178,495 coins. LeaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LeaCoin.

Buying and Selling LeaCoin

LeaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase LeaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LeaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

