Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Leatt had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

Leatt stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -1.37. Leatt has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/leatt-leat-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets and distributes personal protective equipment for participants in various forms of motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), as well as racing car drivers. The Company sells its products to customers across the world, through a network of distributors and retailers.

