Leatt (LEAT) Releases Earnings Results

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Leatt had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%.

Leatt stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -1.37. Leatt has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets and distributes personal protective equipment for participants in various forms of motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), as well as racing car drivers. The Company sells its products to customers across the world, through a network of distributors and retailers.

