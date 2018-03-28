Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 295 ($4.08) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 218 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 306 ($4.23) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 279 ($3.85) to GBX 294 ($4.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.88 ($3.71).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 258.40 ($3.57) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 241.65 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.90 ($3.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $15,620.00 and a P/E ratio of 993.85.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.74 ($2,269.60). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.17 ($3,470.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,836 shares of company stock worth $765,477 over the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings and General Insurance (GI).

