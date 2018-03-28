Legg Mason (LM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Legg Mason have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company has displayed an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the trailing four quarters. The company’s strategic acquisitions over the last few years, are anticipated to boost top-line growth. Also, Legg Mason’s cost control measures will provide support to its financials. Further, the company's focus on expanding product offerings for its customers bode well for the long-term. However, continued equity AUM outflows in the coming years can be a headwind. Also, stringent regulatory landscape remains a concern for the company.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Legg Mason from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Legg Mason to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Legg Mason from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Legg Mason from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.10.

LM stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,417.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.16. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Legg Mason by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Legg Mason by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

