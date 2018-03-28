Leju (LEJU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $106.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.48 million. Leju had a negative return on equity of 53.19% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Leju updated its Q guidance to $75-77 mln EPS.

Leju stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Leju worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEJU. ValuEngine upgraded Leju from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com.

