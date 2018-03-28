Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $36.45 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $36,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,855,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,634 shares during the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 71,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 35.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 343,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 31,611 shares in the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Argus cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,330. The stock has a market cap of $92,805.22, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 130.63% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 320.26%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

