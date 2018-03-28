Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $168.22 Million Stake in Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,568,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Partners makes up about 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 2.97% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $168,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,995,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,868 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,818,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 435,061 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,137,000 after purchasing an additional 429,621 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,245,000 after acquiring an additional 349,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,733,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,388,000 after acquiring an additional 233,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 408,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,944.75, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Property Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 257.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPY shares. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.39 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

