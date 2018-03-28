Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660,778 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.55% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $47,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 903,178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,518. The company has a market capitalization of $3,760.18, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/letko-brosseau-associates-inc-sells-63700-shares-of-dicks-sporting-goods-inc-dks-updated.html.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.