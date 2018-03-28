LeviarCoin (XLC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,846.00

LeviarCoin (CURRENCY:XLC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One LeviarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LeviarCoin has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. LeviarCoin has a market cap of $706,995.00 and $1,846.00 worth of LeviarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.67 or 0.02473650 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023491 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00018742 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006978 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About LeviarCoin

LeviarCoin (CRYPTO:XLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2017. LeviarCoin’s total supply is 11,186,091 coins. LeviarCoin’s official website is leviarcoin.org. LeviarCoin’s official Twitter account is @leviarcoin_fdn.

LeviarCoin Coin Trading

LeviarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy LeviarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeviarCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LeviarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

