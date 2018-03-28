LexinFintech (LX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter.

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. 203,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LX. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.80 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/lexinfintech-lx-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing online direct sales services and online consumer finance services. The Company’s online consumer finance platform, Fenqile, offers customers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans and other loan products.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.