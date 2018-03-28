Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,627 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Liberty Property Trust worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,659,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,493,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,248,000 after acquiring an additional 496,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,069,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,199,000 after acquiring an additional 358,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 338,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 319,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 180,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LPT shares. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5,696.41, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

