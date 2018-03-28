Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.44

Headlines about Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Sirius XM Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0704611584756 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. 743,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,047. The company has a market capitalization of $13,993.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

