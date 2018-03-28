Life Storage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,846 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,396% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 17,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Life Storage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Life Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Life Storage stock opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3,806.85, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.46 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group set a $82.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages self-storage properties. The Company owns its assets and conducts its operations through Life Storage LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.

