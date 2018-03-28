Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (LBTC) Price Down 16% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $589,670.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can currently be bought for about $83.08 or 0.01050510 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, YoBit, AEX and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.01679010 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004837 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00016092 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, AEX, EXX, ZB.COM and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

