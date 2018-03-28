Limelight Networks (LLNW) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Limelight Networks earned a coverage optimism score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 48.3884242809715 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,957. The company has a market cap of $471.01, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 2.43. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.74 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LLNW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 15,272,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $58,035,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,317,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,219,411. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

