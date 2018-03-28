Linamar Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (LNR)

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$67.77 on Wednesday. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$54.36 and a 52 week high of C$80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4,780.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C($0.01). Linamar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion.

LNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Linamar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.00.

In other news, Director William Harrison sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.18, for a total transaction of C$43,908.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation is a Canada-based diversified manufacturing company of engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. The Company operates through two segments: the Powertrain/Driveline and the Industrial. The segments are divided into four operating groups: Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging and Skyjack.

