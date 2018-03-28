Linx One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,125.00 (CRYPTO:LINX)

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Linx has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Linx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Linx has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $12,125.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.01665270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004876 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015855 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00025994 BTC.

Linx Coin Profile

Linx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 21,376,355 coins and its circulating supply is 20,376,355 coins. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linx’s official website is mylinx.io. The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Linx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

