Lisk Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Billion (CRYPTO:LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $9.73 or 0.00122279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Poloniex, Livecoin and Exrates. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $18.40 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 119,520,808 coins and its circulating supply is 103,268,018 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself, operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, it's most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution and monetisation of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, COSS, BitBay, Livecoin, BitGrail, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Coinroom, Binance, Bittrex, YoBit, HitBTC, Abucoins, Gate.io, Exrates, CoolCoin and CoinEgg. It is not presently possible to purchase Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

