LiteBar (LTB) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. LiteBar has a total market capitalization of $165,848.00 and $147.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiteBar has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One LiteBar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007007 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004500 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LiteBar Coin Profile

LiteBar (CRYPTO:LTB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 903,284 coins. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco. The official website for LiteBar is litebar.co.

Buying and Selling LiteBar

LiteBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy LiteBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBar must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

