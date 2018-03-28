Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 21.7% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $132.84 or 0.01663860 BTC on popular exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Tripe Dice Exchange and BitBay. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.42 billion and $339.41 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004751 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015812 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00025938 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002286 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 55,833,620 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.”

Litecoin Coin Trading

