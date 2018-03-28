Live Oak Bancshares’ (LOB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sandler O’Neill

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOB. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 61,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,923. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,150.56, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $118.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 7,740 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $200,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,914 shares of company stock worth $2,499,843. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $6,321,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $3,588,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,841,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 465,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 46.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company (the Bank). The Bank specializes in providing lending services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries. The loans originated by the Bank are guaranteed by the small business administration (SBA).

