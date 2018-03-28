Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Receives $4.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,221,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,507,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 88,446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,788,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 735,500 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 466,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 300,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,581. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $68,106.34, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1141 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 6.01%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

