Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,221,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,507,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 88,446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,788,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after buying an additional 735,500 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 466,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 300,604 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68,106.34, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.81. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.1141 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Davy Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

