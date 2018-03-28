Loews (L) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News headlines about Loews (NYSE:L) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Loews earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.6596568734902 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Desjardins downgraded Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Loews stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,191. Loews has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,480.72, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Loews had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Loews will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

In other Loews news, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $370,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,990,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,055,945.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $697,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

