Loopup Group (LOOP) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Loopup Group (LON:LOOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.56) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Loopup Group stock opened at GBX 428.50 ($5.92) on Monday. Loopup Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 413 ($5.71). The company has a market cap of $192.91 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,712.50.

Loopup Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc, formerly LoopUp Group Limited, is a software-as-a-service provider of remote meetings. The Company’s product, LoopUp, is designed to eliminate frustrations associated with conference calls and deliver a remote meeting experience for mainstream business users. For hosts, the LoopUp meeting includes ability to create a meeting invite directly from Microsoft Outlook in over two clicks; a call start alert to their desktop and mobile/tablet devices as soon as their first invited guest joins the meeting; ability to identify who has the distracting background noise and mute their line, and ability to allow other guests to share their screen at the host’s discretion.

