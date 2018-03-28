Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) insider Louise Stonier sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.33), for a total value of £3,401.97 ($4,700.15).

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 167.10 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.00 and a PE ratio of 1,193.57. Pets at Home Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 154.10 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 221.70 ($3.06).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PETS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.76) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.18) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.38) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.50 ($2.58).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Louise Stonier Sells 2,013 Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (PETS) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/louise-stonier-sells-2013-shares-of-pets-at-home-group-plc-pets-stock.html.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.