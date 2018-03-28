Low & Bonar plc (LWB) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Low & Bonar’s previous dividend of $1.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Low & Bonar stock opened at GBX 56.72 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Low & Bonar has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 91 ($1.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $197.88 and a PE ratio of -945.34.

In other Low & Bonar news, insider Martin Flower purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($42,829.51).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LWB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.38) price target on shares of Low & Bonar in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.83) price target on shares of Low & Bonar in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

About Low & Bonar

Low & Bonar PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in international manufacturing and supply of performance materials. The Company’s segments include Building & Industrial, Civil Engineering, Coated Technical Textiles, and Interiors & Transportation. The Building & Industrial global business unit (GBU) supplies a range of technical textile solutions for applications in the building, roofing, air and water filtration and agricultural markets.

