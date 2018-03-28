Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lowe's Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the home improvement retailer an impact score of 46.6534575732837 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern's scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Lowe's Companies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.88. 7,725,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $74,119.00, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe's Companies has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $108.98.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

