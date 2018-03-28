LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Realty Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Realty Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Realty Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of Realty Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Realty Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

