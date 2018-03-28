BB&T (BBT) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBT. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other BB&T news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,825 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $155,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelly S. King sold 60,000 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.55. 1,410,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,856. BB&T has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $40,642.38, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

BBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

