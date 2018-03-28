LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,775 Shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000.

Get iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,688. iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF has a 1 year low of $104.54 and a 1 year high of $106.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,775 Shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/lpl-financial-llc-has-10-57-million-stake-in-ishares-sp-short-term-natnl-mupl-bd-etf-sub-updated.html.

iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.