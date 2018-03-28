LPL Financial LLC Has $9.88 Million Holdings in Aetna Inc (AET)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Aetna by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aetna from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.89 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Aetna stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $125.24 and a one year high of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55,825.43, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

