LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 40,566 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,263 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,296,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $171.75 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $192.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,371.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.65%.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $252,855.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,397.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $384,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,207 shares of company stock worth $3,219,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

