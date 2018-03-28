LTC Properties (LTC) PT Set at $39.00 by BMO Capital Markets

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) has been assigned a $39.00 price objective by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,448.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.17. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 11.52%. equities analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,666.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,720 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $117,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,237,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 66,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 19.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 208,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 33,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 27,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

