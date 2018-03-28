Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Given a $99.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has been assigned a $99.00 target price by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $10,876.35, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $14,930,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 481.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,101,000 after buying an additional 327,624 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

