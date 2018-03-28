Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10,876.35, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $14,930,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 481.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 327,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

