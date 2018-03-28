Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LULU. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo set a $79.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.84.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $8.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,867. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $10,876.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

