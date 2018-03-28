LUXCoin Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $160,321.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.60 or 0.00070859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000083 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000086 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,366,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,366,543 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

