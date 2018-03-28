Luxor Capital Group LP Acquires 34,416 Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 339.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares during the quarter. HC2 comprises 0.0% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 0.10% of HC2 worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HC2 by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HC2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HC2 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HC2 by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in HC2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

HC2 stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. 42,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,489. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Director Wayne Barr, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $249,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

