Luxor Capital Group LP Increases Stake in Videocon d2h Ltd – (NASDAQ:VDTH)

Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Videocon d2h Ltd – (NASDAQ:VDTH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,597 shares during the quarter. Videocon d2h comprises 1.5% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 5.19% of Videocon d2h worth $51,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Videocon d2h during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Videocon d2h in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Videocon d2h by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Videocon d2h by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Videocon d2h by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Videocon d2h from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Videocon d2h stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 11,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,359. The stock has a market cap of $873.48, a PE ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 1.54. Videocon d2h Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter. Videocon d2h had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

Videocon d2h Company Profile

Videocon d2h Limited is engaged in the provision of direct to home (DTH) subscription television services to subscribers in India. The Company operates under the Videocon d2h brand. The Company is engaged in the transmission of programming to subscribers through satellite broadcasting. Its subscribers have access to over 550 national and international channels and services, including approximately 45 high definition (HD) channels and services, and over 42 audio and video services through its Music Channel Services through several subscription packages, as well as the option of choosing add-ons and a la carte channels and receiving certain discounts through long-term recharge offers.

