Lykke (CRYPTO:LKK) Market Cap Reaches $17.04 Million

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Lykke has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lykke has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and $79,409.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lykke coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lykke alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00724378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012678 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00145825 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke launched on March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 319,299,931 coins. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lykke is lykke.com. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lykke is a semi-decentralized trading platform with zero fees for all assets and financial instruments. The platform is based on blockchain technology. The LKK token is a Colored Coin representing shares in the Lykke exchange. “

Lykke Coin Trading

Lykke can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Lykke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lykke must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Lykke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lykke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.