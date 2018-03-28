Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Mack Cali Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mack Cali Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,466.57, a P/E ratio of 181.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Smetana bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $97,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,788. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

