Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Investment Centers of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 195,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 773,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after buying an additional 629,361 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 90,160 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 244,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morningstar set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In related news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 69,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $2,550,286.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Lankler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $208,588.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/macnealy-hoover-investment-management-inc-has-1-32-million-stake-in-pfizer-inc-pfe-updated.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.