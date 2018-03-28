Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $37,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 74,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Santander cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.62 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

Cemex SAB de CV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 9,314,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,161,420. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10,251.08, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.85%. analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

