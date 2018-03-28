Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Total were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 1,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,853 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Total by 6,364.1% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,070,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,018 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Total by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,952,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,080,000 after purchasing an additional 587,013 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,815,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,353,000. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Total stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. Total SA has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $140,383.48, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Total had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $47.35 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7637 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Total’s payout ratio is currently 91.05%.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

About Total

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

