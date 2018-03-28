Wright Medical Group Inc (WMGI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,093 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.46% of Wright Medical Group worth $34,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 75.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 97,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,113. Wright Medical Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

