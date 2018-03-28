Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Stake Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.59% of Casella Waste Systems worth $34,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,761. The company has a market capitalization of $994.05, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.79. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $82,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Coletta sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,250. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

