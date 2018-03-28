Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,540 shares during the period. DowDuPont accounts for approximately 1.3% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of DowDuPont worth $714,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In related news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DowDuPont stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $150,175.41, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.82%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

